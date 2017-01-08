Brad Pitt Dating Again After Being ‘Badly Burned’ By Angelina Jolie?

REX/Shutterstock/SplashNews

To say that Brad Pitt is going through hell right now is pretty much an understatement. Dealing with his divorce from Angelina Jolie, let alone their custody battle over their six children is clearly taking its toll on the star. So how does Brad feel about getting back into the dating game? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

“Brad [Pitt] isn’t dating—he’s been badly burned and has no desire to start any kind of romance right now, he wants to focus all his energy on getting access to his kids,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Plus, he doesn’t want to provide Angelina [Jolie] with any further fuel to throw on the already raging fire. This whole situation is a truly sorry state of affairs and it’s just going to get worse before it gets any better.”

Honestly, we wouldn’t blame the 53-year-old Allied actor if he never wanted to step into the dating pool ever again. Brad was in love with and committed to Angie, 41, for over a decade before their bitter separation and custody battle began in September 2016. So, while there may in fact be more fish in the sea, Brad doesn’t need to go fishing any time soon.

What Brad needs to focus on right now is his children, and that’s exactly what he’s been doing for months. Brad has fought hard to have as much contact and as many visits as possible with Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, even though the Tomb Raider star has certainly been making it difficult. In fact, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Angelina has been accused of “poisoning” the children against Brad.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Brad starting to date again? Will he ever find true love? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.