Blake Lively Rocks Modern French Twist At Golden Globes

Blake Lively looked absolutely stunning at the Golden Globes on January 8. Her hair and makeup was created with products under $20 — get her exact beauty look below!

Kristofer Buckle did her STUNNING makeup and told us: “The dress was totally the inspiration here. Blake is wearing this gorgeous black and gold patterned dress. When deciding her makeup look, we opted for a deco vibe. We kept the look pretty neutral and coco-colored. Just like an art deco painting, there is structure, as well as soft glamour.”

Here is the step by step from L’Oreal:

“To prep Blake’s skin, Kris applied L’Oreal Paris Hydra-Genius Moisturizer for Normal to Dry Skin all over.

Kris used L’Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup in C3 foundation. He then took L’Oreal Paris Infallible Total Cover Foundation in Creamy Natural and applied around Blake’s eyes as concealer.

On Blake’s cheeks, Kris used the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Paints Blush Kit. He mixed the coral and pink shades and applied on Blake’s cheeks from the top of her ear to the corner of her mouth to create structure.

For a gorgeous highlight, Kris applied L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Liquid Illuminator in Golden to the high planes of Blake’s cheekbones and bridge of her nose. The illuminator helped to reflect light beautifully and add to the structural theme of the look.

Kris then used L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche La Palette Nude Intense on Blake’s eyes. He bounced all over the palette, using all of the tones to create the dynamic eye look. He concentrated deeper colors to the crease and outer corners, then dragged the color out to create a soft contoured eye.

For mascara, Kris first prepped Blake’s lashes with L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Primer, then used L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara ($7.29) on her top and bottom lashes.

Then to balance out the look, Kris used L’Oreal Paris Infallible Paints Lipcolor in Spicy Blush all over her lips.

To finish the look, Kris took L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Liquid Illuminator in Golden and applied to Blake’s shoulders and collar bones to create continuity in her complexion from face to body.”

Hairstylist Rod Ortega did her hair and explained the inspiration for the look: “A sleek Anita Ekberg-inspired, modern day twist to complement Blake’s golden trimmed Versace dress.”

Here is how to get the exact look from L’Oreal:

“To start, Rod washed Blake’s hair with L’Oréal Paris Hair Expert Extraordinary Clay Shampoo($4.99) and Conditioner ($4.99). He then blew dry while finger brushing throughout.

Once completely dry, he spritzed L’Oréal Paris Hair Expert Extraordinary Clay Dry-Shampoo($6.99) in dots starting around the face, moving to the back of the head.

Next, Rod layered her hair with L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray and brushed with a flat brush to distribute the product throughout.

Rod separated the front half of hair, from temple to temple, and left out the section while pulling the rest into a ponytail. He pulled a small piece of hair out of the ponytail and wrapped it around the band. He then pulled the remaining hair back, blending it with the rest and secured with pins.

Then, he lifted the ponytail up and back-brushed the hair with a flat comb. Rod smoothed the ponytail on top and spritzed the flyaways with L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray ($14.99) and let it dry. Rod then twisted the ponytail to one side, and took the end, tucked it under and secured with pins on both sides.

Finally, he spritzed with L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray and L’Oréal Paris Hair Expert Nutri-Gloss High Shine Glossing Mist($6.99) for a sleek finish.”

HollywoodLifers, did you love Blake Lively’s Golden Globes hair and makeup?

