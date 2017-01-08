Blake Lively Wows In Sexy Black & Gold Gown At Golden Globes

Courtesy of Twitter

Blake Lively totally owned the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes like we all knew she would. She accompanied husband Ryan Reynolds, who’s nominated, but she stole the show in a sleek black gown with gold detailing!

All eyes were on Blake Lively, 29, when she arrived at the Golden Globes. The actress took sophisticated and sexy to a whole new level in a black dress with gold embellished halter. The neckline plunged low to reveal a little bit of cleavage. Blake wore her hair up in a sleek updo. She looked like absolute perfection.

This year was Blake’s first Golden Globes since 2009! Blake hit the Golden Globes with hubby Ryan Reynolds, who’s nominated for his role in Deadpool. This was Blake and Ryan’s first red carpet since welcoming their second child, Ines, who was born in Sept. 2016. They are the epitome of red carpet GOALS!

The couple recently debuted their two beautiful daughters at Ryan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Dec. 15. Ryan and Blake are very private when it comes to their family. Before the ceremony, we had never seen little James, who is now 2 years old! James is a mini-me of her beautiful mom. With Ines, it’s still a little hard to tell, but she’s definitely a cutie! With their public outing, Ryan and Blake proved they have the perfect family.

Blake is a red carpet fashionista. Every time she steps out onto a red carpet — whether it’s at the Cannes Film Festival or a movie premiere — Blake is always at the top of best dressed lists. Her Golden Globes look is another one for the books!

