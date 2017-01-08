Golden Globes Best Dresses Of All-Time: Jennifer Lopez, Emma Stone & More

REX/Shutterstock

The Golden Globes red carpet is always the place to make a big fashion statement. Over the years, there have been so many iconic dresses. From Jennifer Lopez’s sparkling caped dress to Scarlett Johansson’s sexy red dress, these are the best Golden Globes dresses of all time!

There are no shortage of iconic and gorgeous dresses from the Golden Globes. Every year, the stars step out in the most beautiful gowns that go down in the fashion history books. Last year, Jennifer Lawrence stole the show in her best red carpet look to date. She wowed in a custom red Dior dress.

The 2015 Golden Globes featured a slew of amazing red carpet looks. Jennifer Lopez owned the red carpet in a cleavage-baring caped dress. The dress also featured an insanely high slit and the fabulous cape just completed this incredible red carpet outfit.

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson rocked a silver sparkling dress at the Golden Globes that year. The 2015 show was one of her first Golden Globes, and she made one heck of a statement. Amal Clooney made her Golden Globes debut in 2015 and stunned in a black gown. She channeled Audrey Hepburn with her black dress and white gloves. What a classic look!

Lupita Nyong’o was at the top of every best dressed list after the 2014 Golden Globes. Her red caped Ralph Lauren was absolutely flawless. It’s tough to pull off red on the red carpet, but Lupita did it effortlessly. Her first time on the Golden Globes red carpet will always be one to remember.

Anne Hathaway and Angelina Jolie made the 2011 Golden Globes sparkle with their fantastic gowns. Anne shimmered on the red carpet in an amber Giorgio Armani evening gown that was embellished with Swarovski crystals. Angelina glowed in a green long-sleeve Versace dress. The color popped on the red carpet and Angelina looked like perfection.

Other best Golden Globes dresses of all time include Scarlett Johansson’s red, curve-hugging Valentino gown, Jennifer Aniston’s sophisticated and sexy black gown, Beyonce’s glimmering gold dress, and more. Check out the rest in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think has the best Golden Globes dress of all time? Vote and let us know!

