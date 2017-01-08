A brand-new look at Disney’s live-action ‘Beauty & the Beast’ premiered during the 2017 Golden Globes on Jan. 8, and it was magical. Emma Watson sings the classic song ‘Belle’ from the original movie, and we got our first look at ‘Be Our Guest!’ Click to WATCH!

The trailer starts out with Emma Watson singing “Belle” from the original movie. The actress sounds so fantastic. Belle is belting out the song in a spacious field, with her eyes on the horizon and all the possibilities around her. Emma transforms into Belle. It’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role!

With Emma singing in the background, we get a few quick glimpses of Belle and the Beast dancing in the ballroom, Lumiere performing “Be Our Guest” and more. This movie looks AMAZING! The release of Beauty & the Beast is only a few weeks away — March 17! Over the past few weeks, fans have caught glimpses of the highly-anticipated movie in toys, trailers, posters, and more.

Emma revealed an all-new poster for the movie on Jan. 8 ahead of the Golden Globes. The trailer features Belle in her classic yellow gown looking down at a rose. The poster also includes Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson), Lumiere (Ewan McGregor), Cogsworth (Ian McKellen), and more characters in their human form.

New poster for Beauty and the Beast! @beourguest 🌹 pic.twitter.com/iE6YzVCKus — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) January 8, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the newest Beauty & the Beast preview? Let us know!