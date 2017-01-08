Anna Kendrick’s Dark Lips & Soft Waves Stun At The Golden Globes

REX Shutterstock

Love it! Presenter Anna Kendrick looked so incredible for the 2017 Golden Globes, and she totally slayed on the red carpet with her sexy, dark lips and soft waves!

Anna Kendrick, 31, could not have been more on-point for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. The stunning starlet hit the red carpet on Sunday night, January 8, in Los Angeles, California with a hair and makeup look that was to die for!

Makeup artist Vanessa Scali created Anna’s look for the Globes, which her bold, deep red look and soft eyeliner using Avon makeup. We love the eyeliner on Anna’s top lid, which looked flawless with a touch of mascara. However, it was her dark lips that really completed the look!

Plus, how could we forget to mention Anna’s gorgeous long brown hair? With a side part, Anna’s hair was slicked back on top but curled into soft waves that ran past her shoulders and down her back — all thanks to John Frieda products! The look was created by her hair stylist, Craig Gangi, and we think it is SO gorgeous!

In her usual fashion, Anna showed off her quirky non-celeb persona on social media in the hours before the Globes. Instead of giving us a peek into her glam awards show prep, Anna snapped a photo of her dirty laundry and let her fans know she was doing laundry before the show. Too funny!

