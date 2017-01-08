Anna Kendrick Slays Golden Globes Red Carpet In Flowing Sheer Gown

Courtesy of Instagram

Yas, girl! On hand to present, Anna Kendrick arrived dressed to impress at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, and we are totally obsessed with her incredible look.

Anna Kendrick, 31, couldn’t help but teaser her fans and followers on social media before leaving for the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 8. But, eventually she caved — and the big reveal of her stunning gown was everything we hoped it would be and more!

In a perfectly captured Boomerang on Instagram, Anna revealed her sheer Vionnet gown by waving the top layer of her skirt through the air. The dress fit Anna like a glove, perfectly cinched at the waist with one strap crossing over her chest. The detail of the sheer-layered skirt really made the gown pop, and we love how excited Anna was to show it off! Did she sneak a Beyonce fan in there to get that skirt waving so perfectly? Hmm!

🌫🌫🌫🌫🌫🌫🌫🌫#Vionnet A video posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:45pm PST

You may not know this, but Anna is a former Golden Globe nominee herself! In 2009, Anna was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for her role in Up In The Air, which she co-starred in with George Clooney, 55, and Vera Farmiga, 43. Anna lost the Globe to Mo’Nique for her intense role in Precious. Unfortunately for Anna, the exact same thing happened at the Oscars that very same year.

Don’t worry, Anna — your time will come and it will be glorious!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Anna’s Globes look? Comment below, let us know your thoughts!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.