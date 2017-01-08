Amy Schumer Shines With Minimal Makeup At 2017 Golden Globes

Image Courtesy of NBC

Look who’s back and slaying more than ever at this year’s Golden Globe Awards! Amy Schumer hit the red carpet at the 2017 Globes and, of course, looked absolutely stunning. Are you guys feeling her super low key hair and makeup look?!

Who needs to cake on the makeup when you can look this stunning without overdoing it?! Amy Schumer kept her hair down and in simple waves, swept over in a side part, and rocked a bare lip and gold eye shadow for the 2017 Golden Globes, letting her cleavage-baring black gown with thigh-high slit do all the talking. She had a perfect, fresh-faced glow as she walked the red carpet, and as always, she looked totally gorgeous as she headed into the ceremony. For her shimmering eye, Amy’s makeup artist used Sisley’s Phyto-Ombre Glow eye shadow in Pearl and lined the lids with Phyto-Khol Perfect Eyeliner, and the results were stunning.

Amy is just at the show as a presenter this year, but obviously, we can expect her to bring some laughs during her few moments onstage. It’s no surprise that she was invited to partake in this year’s ceremony, though — after all, she was one of the most buzzed-about nominees of last year’s awards season. Although she didn’t win the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical for her role in Trainwreck, she had everyone talking about the hilarious comedy, which she wrote and starred in, for months.

For the most part, the comedienne has taken some time off from work this past year, instead, focusing on her personal life and flourishing relationship with Ben Hanisch. The two make SUCH a cute couple, and of course, he was by her side being as supportive as ever during this year’s Globes. These two are by far the definition of relationship goals! Amy has two movies, Snatched and Thank You For Your Service, due out in 2017, and we can’t wait to see her upcoming work!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Amy’s hair and makeup look at the Golden Globes?

