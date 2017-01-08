Amy Schumer Stuns In Classic Black & Nude Dress At 2017 Golden Globe Awards

Courtesy of Instagram

Amy Schumer always gets it right! The comedian brought elegance to the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes in a slim black dress, and we’ve broken her look down for you right here. Check out the pics and get all of the fashion-y details!

Amy Schumer, 35, had jaws dropping during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. The comedian opted for a black dress with a nude panel across the bust, but a huge slit up the side added a touch of sexiness. While there weren’t any style risks taken here, it’s super classy and definitely one of Amy’s best looks ever!

She posted this cute pic before the ceremony, pointing out that her boyfriend Ben Hanisch is second banana tonight. Slay, girl!

Sadie Hawkins #goldenglobes A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:53pm PST

Then there’s this stunning glam squad shot:

Ain't nobody fresher than my @andrea_tiller @kimmykuppkakes @leesaevansstyle @carriebyalick A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

Finally, the Trainwreck star also posted this hilarious video ahead of the show. Too good:

Golden globes bound. Fired up! A video posted by @amyschumer on Jan 6, 2017 at 7:54am PST

