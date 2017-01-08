REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Style star and movie star Amy Adams looks absolutely stunning on the Golden Globes red carpet. Dressed in a gown made by her ‘Nocturnal Animals’ director, the actress glowed with a sleek beauty look to complete the ensemble.

Talk about gorgeous! Red-headed bombshell Amy Adams graced the Golden Globe red carpet wearing a sparkling strapless gown. The Nocturnal Animals actress is nominated this evening for her performance in Arrival. She hopes to take home an award in the Best Actress – Drama category for the second year in a row!

Amy is wearing a stunning, sparkling Tom Ford gown on the Golden Globes red carpet. Straying away from last year’s light blue gown, Amy’s dress is black and strapless, showcasing her amazing body! She decorated herself in diamonds and presented a sleek, straight hair look. So long barrel curls! Amy looks like a serious winner tonight!

Some other gorgeous women rocking strapless on the carpet tonight include Jeannie Mai, Karrueche Tran, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Millie Bobby Brown! We’re loving this trend just as much as they are!

The actress gave an adorable shoutout to her kids while on the red carpet chatting with Ryan Seacrest. In addition to her best actress noms, she gets mom of the year, too!

Amy is obviously no stranger to the Globes! Last year she took home the Best Actress – Drama award for her performance in the film Big Eyes. Tonight, she’s up against some gorgeous and talented women in the Best Actress — Drama category, so it’s sure to be a tight race! Jessica Chastain (Miss Sloane), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie) and Isabelle Hubbert (Elle) join Amy in the category. Who are you rooting for?!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Amy’s Golden Globes look? Let us know!

