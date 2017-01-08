REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Twitter

Awkward! The worst fear of every red carpet interviewer is to call a star by the wrong name, but that’s exactly what happened to veteran reporter Al Roker on the Golden Globes red carpet, when he mistakes Jessica Biel for Jessica Alba. See the cringe-worthy moment, right here.

Yikes! Al Roker, 62, certainly knows his way around a red carpet interview, but even a veteran reporter like him makes a little mistake once and a while. Or maybe a big mistake, as he somehow managed to accidentally call Jessica Biel, 34, “Jessica Alba,” even while standing right next to her husband Justin Timberlake, 35, on the Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 8.

Unfortunately we didn’t get to see the actual moment, but even during take two the famous weatherman acknowledged his embarrassing mistake for our viewing pleasure. “And Jessica Biel! I said ‘Alba’ before so we’re doing it again,” said Al while introducing Jessica and Justin.

Justin Timberlalake & Jessica Biel AT #GoldenGlobes 2017 REd Carpet pic.twitter.com/aIYaYbFoQ1 — JustinTimberlakePerú (@justintperu) January 9, 2017

While Jessica seemed to be just laughing politely, Justin genuinely couldn’t keep it together. He was laughing his butt off, even though he was trying to hide it with his hand! To try to take some of the awkward heat off his lovely wife, he tried to make a joke by saying “It’s Jay-stin Timberlake!” “Yeah, get it right!” jokes Jessica. We’re so glad these two have a good attitude about the whole thing, but then again they’ve never been they types to take themselves too seriously.

One thing that WAS serious? This couple’s fashion sense! Justin and Jessica both looked ravishing while talking to Al, with Justin rocking a sharp black tux and Jessica in a stunning gown with a black, plunging neckline. Keep being rock stars, guys!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jessica, Al and Justin handled the gaffe well? Let us know your thoughts!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.