Golden Globe Awards 2017 Winners: ‘La La Land’ & More — See The Full List

One of the most fun nights in Hollywood is finally here, and now we have the FULL list of winners from the 2017 Golden Globes.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Sing Street

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Director – Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester By The Sea

Hell or High Water

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Sing

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The Dresser

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All The Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart In The Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K Brown, The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

