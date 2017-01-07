Seattle Seahawks Vs. Detroit Lions Live Stream: Watch The NFL Wild Card Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s time for the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions to go big or go home. These teams will battle in the NFC Wild Card on Jan. 7, with their 2017 playoffs hopes hanging in the balance. Don’t miss this game – click to watch.

While both the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions stumbled during the last few games of the regular season, these two NFL teams can’t make any more mistakes. The next loss will end their season, so expect both squads to go all-out when the Lions head to CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. This showdown is set for 8:15 PM ET so tune in to see every thrilling second.

Football fans can watch every moment of this Wild Card match via NBC Sports

To put it bluntly, the Seahawks are the favorites to win this match. The Lions haven’t won a playoff game since 1991, according to NFL.com. Plus, they made history by being the first team since 1970 to lose three straight games to playoff teams within their own conference. Going 0-3 against the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers wasn’t the way the Lions wanted to end their season.

However, coming from behind is quite literally how the Lions win their games. Detroit trailed in the fourth quarter in 15 of their 16 games. Matthew Stafford, 28, pulled some magic, with Detroit’s QB leading to eight comeback wins (the most in a single season since 1950.)

Detroit fans better hope Matthew has some more tricks up his sleeve, as they’re facing Seattle’s defense, the third-best in the league. This is also the team that has a tricky quarterback of their own, as Russell Wilson, 28, is known for pulling a few surprise plays of his own.

Seattle rarely loses at home and they haven’t lost a home playoff game with Pete Caroll as coach and Russell Wilson taking the snap. Yet, this is the team that lost 34-31 to the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 24 (after failing to beat them earlier in the season.) While Detroit’s chances to beat Seattle are slim, anything could happen.

Who do you see winning this match, HollywoodLifers? Will Seattle soar over the Lions, or will Detroit defeat the Seahawks in a big upset?

