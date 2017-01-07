Real Madrid Vs Granada Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

It’s the best team in La Liga facing one of the worst. Real Madrid looks to tie Barcelona’s unbeaten record on Jan. 7, when they take on the struggling Granada side. Don’t miss Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game of 2017. Click to watch.

It might be a brand new year but the results are still the same: Real Madrid is unbeaten. The only team in La Liga without a loss looks to match Barcelona’s undefeated streak when they welcome the 19th place Granada side to Stadium Bernabéu in scenic Madrid, Spain. Sure, the El Grana could possibly pull off the greatest upset ever, but don’t count on it. The game is set for 7:00 AM ET so start the day off with some sport.

Soccer fans can see this clash between the two polar-opposite La Liga teams via Bein Sports (after they enter in their cable information.)

In the all-too-certain likelihood that Los Blancos win this match, they’ll tie Barcelona’s record of 39-unbeaten games in all competitions. They secured their 38th unbeaten game when they easily dispatched third-place Sevilla in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Round of 16.

Real won the game 3-0, which is even more amazing since the squad was without its main stars. Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, Karim Benzema, 29, Sergio Ramos, 30, and Keylor Navas, 30, all rested during this game, according to Goal.com, and they’ll be back for this match with Granada.

“Of course some players are more important than others but what we want is to make every player feel important and everyone is playing phenomenally well,” Real Madrid’s manager Zinedine Zidane, 45, said on Jan. 4, per The Indian Express. “The good thing is that everyone is committed to the cause, there’s no difference when players are out and that says a lot about the group.”

Whereas Real hasn’t lost a game since April 2016 (where they lost 0-2 to Wolfsburg during the Champions League quarterfinals,) Granada has only one a single game all season. The last time they played Real Madrid at home, they were spanked, 7-1. Will they get demolished, again? Or will they pull off one of the biggest shocks in La Liga’s history?

Who do you think will win this match, HollywoodLifers? Will Real reign supreme or do you think Granada will gain the upper hand and surprise La Liga?