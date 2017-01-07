Oakland Raiders Vs. Houston Texans Live Stream: Watch The NFL Wild Card Playoffs

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s go time! The Oakland Raiders need to overcome the loss of their star quarterback when they face the Houston Texans on Jan. 7 if they want to make the Super Bowl. Tune in to see which team survives and which goes home!

This Wild Card matchup might be the oddest game in the entire 2017 NFL Playoffs, as the Oakland Raiders – a team with a 12-4 record – take on the Houston Texans, who made the postseason with a 9-7 record. The Texans might even succeed in eliminating one of the hottest teams in the regular season. The Raider Nation fans will be on the edges of their seats when Oakland rolls into the NRG Stadium in Texas. The game is set for 4:25 PM ET so don’t miss a second!

Football fans can watch this gridiron showdown via ESPN (after they enter in their cable or satellite information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE RAIDERS VS. TEXANS GAME LIVE STREAM

Going into this game, the big story is about the men picked to throw the ball for both sides. The Raiders took a big hit when Derek Carr, 25, broke his leg during the game with the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 24. Oakland initially started Matt McGloin, 27, in the 6-24 loss to the Denver Broncos, with rookie Connor Cook coming in for relief. Now, it’s Connor’s turn to start, according to Yahoo Sports. The Raiders are hoping their rookie starting quarterback can pull a Dak Prescott, 23, and lead them on an impressive winning streak.

On the other end, the Texans have Brock Osweiler, 26, the man whose 72.2 QB rating failed to convince Houston fans that he was worth his $72 million dollar contract. When coach Bill O’Brien benched Brock during the Dec. 18 game with the Jacksonville Jaguars in favor of Tom Savage, 26, the fans cheered! Tom won’t be playing in this game because he’s still in the concussion protocol, per NFL.com, meaning this game is Brock’s to win – or lose.

It may come down to a battle of defenses. Texas has A.J. Bouye, 25, and Johnathan Joseph, 32, who are expected to neutralize Oakland’s Michael Crabtree, 29, and Amari Cooper, 22. Plus, the Raiders – with the lowest number of sacks in the league at 25 – aren’t known for putting pressure on the QB. This might just be the best chance Brock has to win back all the fans calling for him to ride the bench. It’s also the one and only shot that Connor Cook has to become the hero of the day.

Who do you think is going to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Will the Raiders end their season in disappointment, or will Oakland find a way to get past Houston?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.