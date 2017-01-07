Manchester United Vs. Reading Live Stream: Watch FA Cup Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Goaalll! Manchester United takes on Reading in the third round of the FA Cup on Jan. 7 at Old Trafford. The action in this match should be explosive, so don’t dare miss a single second! Click to watch.

Manchester United are one of the favorites to lift the FA Cup this season. But they will have to defeat Reading if they are to progress in the tournament. This should be a tough battle and one that both sets of fans will really enjoy. Kick off is set for 7:30 AM ET.

United manager Jose Mourinho, 53, will be hoping that his superstars of Manchester United will have too much for Reading in this game. The visitors are managed by Jaap Stam, 44, who used to play for the Red Devils and was a hero with their fans. Talk about a major homecoming!

Paul Pogba, 23, will be looking to stamp his authority on this game for Manchester United by dominating the midfield against Reading. The French international has hit top form at just the right time justifying his price tag as one of the most expensive players in Europe.

Reading are currently sitting third in the Championship league table but will have their work cut out to get anything from this game. Important players for them include Liam Kelly, 21, and Jann Kermorgant, 35, who are both capable of scoring goals against good teams — like Man United.

Manchester United are doing well in the league again and recently defeated West Ham United, 2-0, so they will be confident in this match. They are playing a lot of good football again and carry a goal threat each time they go forward. It will be an emotional for Stam returning to Old Trafford but his former team will do him few favors.

This match should be an exciting one for the fans especially if Reading can score the first goal. However, the home team should have too much threat in attack and it could be a long day for The Royals if the let in an early goal against United.

