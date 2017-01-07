Arsenal Vs. Preston North End Live Stream: Watch The FA Cup Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s a brand new year and the FA Cup is back in action! In one of the biggest matches in the third round, Arsenal takes on Preston North End. These two squads go head-to-head on Jan 7 so tune in to see every exciting kick, block and gooooooal!

Arsenal is ready to make 2017 its year, as the club looks to regain some of its magic with this game. After being eliminated from the EFL Cup by Southampton, the Gunners will try to avoid a similar fate when they visit Deepdale to play Preston North End. This game is set for 12:30 PM ET so don’t miss a single second!

So, who are Preston North End? PNE, aka The Lilywhites, are one of the founding teams of the English Football league. They actually were the inaugural league champions, winning both the league and the FA Cup to achieve the English football “Double.” They last won the FA Cup in 1938. They currently play in the Championship, the second tier of the English football season. They won the Championship league three times, and have been relegated down to the third and fourth tiers in the past.

Since PNE isn’t considered a major threat, Arsenal’s manager, Arsene Wenger, 67, is reportedly planning on resting his biggest stars, according to ESPN. Mesut Ozil, 28, Alexis Sanchez, 28, and Laurent Koscielny, 31, are expected to sit this game out. Considering that Arsenal fought their way back from a three-goal deficit to tie Bournemouth, 3-3, in a crazy Premier League match, perhaps the Gunners players would appreciate the break?

As for PNE, John Welsh, 32, may not be cleared to play as he’s recovering from a calf injury, per The Sun. Plus, Jermaine Beckford, 33, is serving a four-match ban after fighting with teammate Eoin Doyle during a Dec. 3 game against Sheffield. With those two and Calum Woods in doubt, it might not look good for the Lilywhites.

