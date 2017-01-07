Image Courtesy of Instagram/ ABC

Liz Sandoz made her debut on ‘The Bachelor’ to compete for Nick Viall’s heart, but this isn’t the first time the two have crossed paths! Apparently, they got down and dirty before, and Liz dropped all the details in a new preview clip! Watch it here.

Liz Sandoz and Nick Viall, 36, have been well acquainted once before, at least in the romantic department. According to a new preview clip for the second episode of The Bachelor’s 21st season, the two had a one night stand during Bachelor nation stars Jade Roper, 30, and Tanner Tolbert’s, 29, Jan. 2015 wedding! Although Liz was hesitant to confess their dirty little secret at first, the reality star explained just what went down between them!

“I’ve been carrying around a secret — I met Nick at Jade and Tanner’s wedding, and we had sex,” Liz spills. “But it’s just kind of weighing on me just because you want to be able to talk those things out.” OMG! The footage then shows the contestant chatting with another woman by the pool about the intimate night, admitting that she “felt very comfortable with him, you know? I was also wasted.” When in doubt, blame it on the alcohol! CLICK TO WATCH THE CLIP HERE!

Despite how intoxicated Liz was at the time, she hadn’t intended for it to be a one night stand. Jade reportedly dished to Us Weekly on Jan. 3, that Liz actually tried to get a hold of Nick after their night of passion, but was never able to connect until now, on the show. That’s insane!

Well, hopefully the two will be able to have a chat about that night and maybe reconnect, on another level. Nick does have his hands pretty full with 29 ladies on this season of the popular ABC show, but considering his and Liz’s history, she might have a leg up on the competition. We’ll just have to see how that storyline plays out as the season progresses. The one night stand episode will air on Monday, Jan. 9, at 8p.m. ET.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Liz’s shocking confession? Do you think she will end up with Nick? Let us know your thoughts below!

