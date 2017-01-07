Courtesy of Instagram

If you’re hoping the feud between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown slows down, don’t hold your breath. Soulja launched a whole new war with his rival on Instagram, telling Chris that he ‘f***ed’ his ‘b*tch’ — aka the girl in his pics. Click through to see the posts.

Soulja Boy is aware this woman is a real person, right? The rapper, 26, posted three Instagram pics on January 7 to rile up his nemesis Chris Brown, 27, saying that he slept with his ex. Or, more specifically, “Aye Chris I f***ed yo b*tch,” as he captioned the first photo. Dude.

We’re pretty sure Chris hasn’t caught wind of this, because he hasn’t responded yet. Soulja knows this is going to set him off! Soulja’s first photo shows himself posing with an extremely pretty girl, who’s wearing a low-cut black shirt and has impeccable makeup. If Soulja’s actually dating her, he’s one lucky man!

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 A photo posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:22am PST

The next two pics are collages of Soulja and the pretty girl cuddling and getting close. In each collage, one square is an old photo of Chris at a USC game with her, presumably so Soulja can prove to his followers that she was once with Chris. That’s cold — and a little petty, if you ask his followers. “This is sad really, you’re reaching for something. You look desperate,” one follower wrote. “All I wanna know is at the end of the day how much u spend on that [collage]!” another commented.

Someone told him to “grow up,” and gently reminded him that he was supposed to be fighting Chris soon! Is egging him on through mean social media posts really something he should do before throwing down in the ring? “Quit talkin and let’s see if u can fight,” a commenter wrote. Yikes. We feel for the girl he’s with. She probably doesn’t appreciate that the guy she’s potentially dating is parading her around like a trophy!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Soulja Boy’s Instagram pics are funny or gross? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.