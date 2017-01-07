President Obama Breaks His Silence On Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting: I’m ‘Heartbroken’

AP Images/Image Courtesy of NBC News

President Barack Obama is standing strong for his country after the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting. Watch his heartfelt message to the American people and the families of those who lost their lives in the attack.

With just under two weeks left in office, President Barack Obama, 55, is still giving his fellow Americans all the support he can, including those affected by the shocking attack on the Fort-Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. President Obama broke his silence on the horrific incident that killed five people and injured at least eight more just hours after the attack, telling This Week‘s George Stephanopoulos, 55, “these kinds of tragedies have happened too often during the eight years that I’ve been president.”

Pres. Obama on airport shooting: "I don’t want to comment on it other than just to say how heartbroken we are for the families." #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/rVjQIvHRrh — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 6, 2017

Though the president said he didn’t want to comment fully, “until I have all the information,” he wanted to express “how heartbroken we are for the families who have been affected.” “The pain, the grief, the shock that they must be going through is enormous,” President Obama said. The president said he is in communication with the mayor of Fort Lauderdale “to make sure that coordination between state and local officials is what it should be.” “I think we’ll find out over the next 24 hours exactly how this happened and what motivated this individual,” President Obama said.

After the terrifying shooting on Jan. 6, The Broward County Sheriff tweeted confirmation of the fatalities and that the suspect, Esteban Santiago, 26, was in custody. The shooter reportedly arrived at the airport on the day of the attack on a red-eye flight from Anchorage via Minneapolis, along with baggage he checked with Delta that contained his gun, which he reportedly retrieved after landing before opening fire on the unsuspecting victims. Our hearts are with those affected by this tragic incident.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts and prayers for those affected by the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.