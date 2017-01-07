Nicki Minaj Having Meek Mill’s Baby?: She Thought About Having Children For Years

Courtesy of Instagram

The verdict is still out on whether Nicki Minaj is pregnant with Meek Mill’s child. But HollywoodLife.com has some insight about her thoughts on having kids, and apparently, she has baby fever! Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

OMG! Nicki Minaj, 33, is a baby fanatic! Although the rapper has yet to spawn any kids of her own — or at least we believe that to be the case — she has always dreamed of being a mother somewhere down the line. “Nicki has thought about having a baby for years,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Okay, Nicki is all about mommy duty, but one question remains: is she expecting?

“She’s not pregnant and has no plans to get pregnant any time soon,” our insider spilled. We would love to get to see a mini Nicki walking around sometime soon, but the rapper is apparently waiting for the right man, and Meek, 29, is definitely not it! “She definitely wants children, but only when she is in a stable, loving relationship with a man she trusts. Meek never proved himself to be that man, so she never wanted to have kids with him,” our source added.

Well, there you have it, Nicki’s eggo is not preggo! As of now, the rapper is reportedly “focusing on work,” a point she made in her relationship announcement on Twitter on Jan. 5. “She’s channeling all her emotions into her music and it’s definitely helping her creativity,” the insider added. Nicki may say she’s directing her attention towards making new music, but this report seems to contradict a claim Meek made on Snapchat on Jan. 6, in which he accused his ex-GF of being “preg.” He quickly, changed the subject, but it definitely got people talking!

Despite Meek’s shocking accusations, Nicki is playing it classy and laying low. But don’t worry, she is prepared to clap back in the most epic way possible! “She’s going to respond to Meek and call him out on all his bulls***, but in her music,” our source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “That way she will make money while she rips him which is even better!” What a total girl boss!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki is expecting a child with Meek Mill or is just a rumor?

