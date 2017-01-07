‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall: Is He Joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’ For Season 24?

Nick Viall is currently looking for love on ‘The Bachelor,’ but that hasn’t stopped him from expressing his interest in joining another reality competition series. The star is rumored to be joining the cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ next season. Get the scoop here!

OMG! In a recent interview, The Bachelor’s leading man Nick Viall, 36, opened up to Entertainment Tonight and discussed life after the dating competition, and revealed that he might have big plans! When asked about his thoughts on joining the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, he said he wouldn’t mind joining the cast!

“I mean, I haven’t given it much thought. I think it would be fun, you know?” Nick told ET about the show. “Who wouldn’t wanna do it?” At the moment, the bachelor admitted that he has not been asked to join the cast, but “if they asked — I mean, I don’t think I would say my first thought wouldn’t be no, but I think anyone would feel lucky to even be considered,” he spilled.

But until that day comes, Nick says he’s more “focused on being The Bachelor.” Earlier on Jan. 2, Bachelor Nation tuned in to watch Nick embark on his journey to find “The One” in the season premiere of The Bachelor. This is Nick’s fourth time on the ABC reality series, after previously competing in season 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette and the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise. Fourth time’s a charm!

If Nick were to be invited to DWTS and accepts, he would join the long list of Bachelor and Bachelorette alum who have appeared on the dancing competition, including Chris Soules, 35, Sean Lowe, 33, Jake Pavelka, 38, Trista Sutter, 44, and Melissa Rycroft, 33. The official cast for season 24 of DWTS has not been revealed, but it will most likely be announced sometime around late Mar. or early Apr. 2017.

