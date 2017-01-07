Yikes! Emotions were running high during the Missouri vs. Georgia college basketball game on Jan. 7. The game was so tense that the teams’ coaches ended up in a physical fight, and it was all caught on tape. See the shocking brawl!

We would expect the basketball players to get physical amid the tense competition, but not the coaches! The University of Missouri Tigers took on the Bulldogs of the University of Georgia on Jan. 7, and things got really intense on and off the court. The SEC game took a turn for the worst after both team coaches, Georgia’s Kent Davison and Mizzou’s Steve Shields got into a brawl!

The incident reportedly went down just before halftime, when Missouri was leading the game by 26 to 20. In fan videos, you can see players getting pretty rowdy after some sort of disagreement. And right at the center of the controversy was Kent and Steve! As the video plays on, they appear to be charging at one another and have to be held back by other members of their coaching staff and even by some of their players! Despite all of the commotion, the two were able to get a couple of shoves in before being pulled away.

Kent and Steve were issued technical fouls for their misconduct and both teams had to start the second half with a foul. Ouch, that sucks big time! Although things quickly ended after a couple of minutes, we’re still unclear why the men resorted to physical violence! It potentially had something to do with an initial scuffle between two of the players, in which they got a little rough while handling the ball. It’s still uncertain how the coaches got involved! Nonetheless, the Georgia Bulldogs went on to beat the Tigers, ending the game at 71 to 66. Hopefully both sides have learned their lesson!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on the crazy brawl between the college basketball coaches? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!