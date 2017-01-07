Aww! Before Megyn Kelly heads over to NBC to begin her new chapter, the FOX news anchor recorded her final words, saying goodbye and thanking fans for their support. Watch her heartfelt message here.

Bring on the waterworks! Megyn Kelly, 47, filmed her last installment of The Kelly File on Jan. 6, and it was pretty emotional! Her final “file,” comes only days after the anchor announced her departure from the FOX network. “A final world before we go,” she began her statement. “Night after night you have welcomed us into your homes for some of the biggest moments in recent history. We have tried to live up to the honor of being there.”

She also thanked the countless fans for their continued support over the years. “I am sincerely grateful for your trust, your patience, and your good humor over the years, which is one of the reasons why saying goodbye is so hard,” she continued. “But the truth is, I’ve been lucky to be doing a job who’s ending is bittersweet, and I leave you knowing I’m better for having been here. I hope you feel the same.” Aww, that’s so sweet! “Thank you for everything,” she said, adding that fans will definitely see her again.

Thank you for watching. With love… pic.twitter.com/0MjyVl6vAe — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 4, 2017

Megyn originally announced that she was leaving on Jan. 3, on another episode of The Kelly File, saying, “this is a tough decision for me because I love this show, our staff, my crew, my colleagues here at Fox — and you, all of you.” The anchor had reportedly been at the FOX network for the past 12 years . Wow, that’s a really long time!

But this isn’t the end; it’s just a new chapter! Megyn will reportedly be getting her own daytime show on NBC, that will replace the third hour of NBC’s morning program, Today, Today’s Take, according to B&C Media. The daytime show will reportedly run for an hour long Monday through Friday, and cover the networks top political stories, special events, and more. As for who will replace Kelly, reports have confirmed that fellow FOX anchor, Tucker Carlson, 47, will replace The Kelly File’s time slot. We hate to see her go, but we are positive that she will be doing even bigger things at NBC!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Megyn’s final message? Let us know!