Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Jet Off To See Norway’s Northern Lights On First Trip Together

How romantic! Prince Harry wanted to make sure his first vacation with girlfriend Meghan Markle was as magical as possible. He whisked her off to a remote town in Norway where they played in the snow and watched the Northern Lights. We’ve got the sweet details, right here!

They may have spent Christmas apart, but Prince Harry, 32, has more than made up for it by taking girlfriend Meghan Markle, 35, on a dreamy vacation to a remote town in northern Norway. This is their first trip together so, the royal obviously wanted it to be special. Since the couple is so low-key and private, they slipped away to the town of Tromsø, where they enjoyed “whale-watching, sunsets in the snow and watching the Aurora Borealis,” according to The Sun.

“Harry wanted to make this first holiday something [she] will never forget. It wasn’t an obvious choice like a glitzy beach resort or tropical island,” a source told the paper. “He’d put a lot of thought into it and wanted to make it as romantic and special as possible.” Right after the couple rang in 2017 together in London, they jetted off Jan. 2 to the town just above the Arctic Circle where he rented a cabin. We can imagine how many nights they spent cuddled up next to a roaring fire while watching it snow outside!

“Harry wanted to get away from everyone and be totally on their own — just them. The Northern Lights are at their best at this time of year and­ ­currently have been the most amazing for ages. They really have had an unforgettable time,” the insider added. Tromsø is famed for the town’s amazing views of the Aurora Borealis, and is surrounded by beautiful fjords. It’s so cute that Harry put so much thought into what kind of special place to take Meghan, and it sounds like he absolutely nailed it with such an incredibly unique place. Who knew that a winter vacation above the Arctic Circle could be so romantic?

