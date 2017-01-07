Mariah Carey’s Manager Livid NYE Show Wasn’t Re-Shot –‘The Country Deserved Better’

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram

Mariah Carey’s manager is fuming that the diva’s train wreck of a performance on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ wasn’t edited down or re-shot for West Coast viewers. Keep reading for why she’s calling it ‘disgusting’ that producers wouldn’t give Mimi another chance.

The second Mariah Carey‘s epic fail of a New Year’s Eve performance went down on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, it became a viral sensation. But the diva’s manager hoped to undo some the damage by giving Mimi a do-over through editing or re-shooting the doomed segment for the West Coast audience. “The country deserved better than that,” Mariah’s manager Stella Bulochnikov tells E! News.

Due to a technical glitch with her backing track, Mariah came off looking like a total fool by not singing along to her hit “Emotions.” Instead she just wandered around the stage looking frustrated while openly complaining. Stella says that afterwards producers approached her about the hot mess that went down. “They came to me and said, ‘What do you want us to do?’ I said, ‘I want you to cut the West Coast feed. I want you to edit the West Coast feed. I want you to do right by Mariah,'” but that one of the show’s execs told her, “We can’t do that.”

“It’s disgusting that they wouldn’t edit a better performance for the West Coast and say, ‘Hey, listen, we’re so sorry that we had a mechanical problem, but we love you Mariah. We’re grateful to you Mariah. We’re going to do anything we can to give America the right performance.'” she continued.

“No one even ran out to say to us, ‘Hey would you please reshoot? Can you hang back for a few minutes? And can we shoot something else?’ And we would’ve stayed on that stage and shot it, but nobody ran out,” she added. Stella is still totally convinced that Mariah’s debacle was staged so that the show would get a big, buzzy moment, a claim that Dick Clark Productions has strongly denied. “There’s not a human being on the planet that could change my mind that they didn’t do this for a viral moment for ratings and that’s my problem.” Ouch!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Stella’s conspiracy theory?

