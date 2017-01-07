Airport Shooting Survivor Says Laptop Saved His Life & Took Impact Of Bullet — See Pic

Image Courtesy of CNN

Fort Lauderdale airport shooting survivor Steve Frappier was saved from being another victim in the January 6 rampage thanks to his laptop. The eyewitness described how his computer and backpack stopped one of the gunman’s bullets in a new interview.

“The backpack saved my life,” Steve Frappier said in a January 6 interview with Anderson Cooper on AC360. “[I] dropped and the backpack was still on my back and I was turned in such a way where that at one point when the shooter shot toward my direction … there was a bullet that ricocheted.

“I felt something hit my back. I craned around, and there was still luggage coming, I thought it was luggage falling on top of me. It was only later when I went to the bathroom to check myself out that the bullet had entered my backpack, hit my laptop and then later when I gave my bag over to the FBI for investigation they found the bullet in the pocket of my backpack.”

Steve believes that the backpack and the laptop definitely saved his life. He described being crouched down on the ground like a “tortoise with the backpack on me like a shell” when he was shot by the gunman. “The way that it ricocheted and entered my bag. That would have been my back,” he told Anderson.

Esteban Santiago has been identified as the suspect in the shooting rampage that killed five people and injured eight in the baggage claim at Terminal 2 of Fort Lauderdale airport. The motivation for the shooting is yet unknown. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

