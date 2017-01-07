Kylie Jenner Wears Wet T-Shirt & Tyga Grabs Her Breasts In BTS Pic From Short Film

REX/Shutterstock

Ow, ow! Kylie Jenner may have released her racy short film in 2016, but she’s now dishing out new behind the scenes photos in the new year! And her latest pic with Tyga is too hot to handle! Click inside to see the raunchy pic!

Kylie Jenner, 19, always knows how to bring the shock value! The reality star has been releasing behind the scenes photos from her short film — you know, the one she initially debuted in Dec. 2016 — and the shots are SO amazing! We thought the video was stunning, but we’re still gushing over these pics!

In one polaroid, which the lip kit connoisseur dropped on her Kylie Shop Instagram account on Jan. 6, it shows only Kylie’s body from the neck down. The youngest Jenner appears to be dressed in a white tee shirt that is completely drenched in water, and her hands are placed on her breasts. But those weren’t the only hands! Beneath hers are none other than Tyga’s, 26, massive hands, groping her boobs. OMG, that is crazy!

If you haven’t been keeping up with the star, Kylie’s short film originally premiered on W magazine’s website as a “little surprise gift for the world.” Tyga also made a cameo in the lengthy clip, hopping in the shower with Kylie for a quick make out session. Ahead of the premiere, the KUWTK star shared a number of BTS flicks, including the one where she was posing topless while straddling her BF on the ground! Although everything seemed like it was super choreographed, director Sasha Samsonova said that it was “super raw footage,” also adding that there was no retouching or Photoshop done. And after seeing this rare photo, we are pretty convinced this video was very natural!

