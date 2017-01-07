Kim Kardashian Aiming To Reclaim Social Media Throne From Kylie Jenner

Courtesy of Snapchat

Kylie Jenner better watch the throne! The numbers are in: Kim Kardashian has racked up a staggering number of likes and views on all her social platforms. But is it enough to surpass Queen Kylie?

Kim Kardashian‘s triumphant return to social media is happening in true Kim fashion — in the grandest way possible. All eyes are on Kim, 36, as she reenters the world of Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat, and we mean all eyes! After her three-month hiatus from social media after her Paris robbery in October 2016, her fans are so ecstatic to check out her new posts that they’re flocking to her profiles in droves.

Holy moly; these numbers are insane. In the 24 hours after Kim rejoined social media on Tuesday, January 3, she garnered 42.8 million views on Snapchat; she almost set a record, according to TMZ! On top of that, Kim got four million likes on her new pics on Instagram, and a whopping 84 million impressions on Twitter, according to TMZ — aka 84 million people looked at Kim’s tweets during that time period! Wow!

Should Kylie Jenner, 19, be worried? With Kim absent, Kylie became the darling of social media. She’s a selfie savant who isn’t afraid of posting super sexy posts multiple times per day. Needless to say, it definitely attracts views and followers. While she’ll probably have those loyal Kylie fans sticking around, the number of people following Kim and viewing her posts is absolutely staggering.

We’re obsessed with Kim’s new pics. She returned to social media with several pics at once, which was so exciting! Some of the pics were adorable shots of her two kids, North West, 4, and Saint West, 1. Others were cute selfies and even videos with her sisters! We missed these posts!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim is going to reclaim her spot as Queen of Social Media? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.