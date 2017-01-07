Kim Kardashian Pregnant?: The Reason For Her Mysterious OB/GYN Visit Revealed

FameFlyNet

After Kim Kardashian was spotted heading out of the OB/GYN on Jan. 5 we had about a million questions. Is she pregnant again? Are she and Kanye West trying for a third baby? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY the real reason for her mysterious visit to the prenatal doc.

“Kim [Kardashian] went to the OB/GYN for a routine check-up—she has no plans to get pregnant again, and quite frankly right now, the very last thing on Kim‘s mind is more babies!” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, following Kim’s visit to a doctor in the same building she visited when she was receiving prenatal care when she was expecting her first two children.

And we TOTALLY get her decision, seeing as Kim, 36, and Kanye West, 39, are dealing with a HECK of a lot right now. After all, Kim just came out of a months-long seclusion and is starting to get back to her normal routine, including beginning to post on social media again and heading out in public more often.

And among the many things on her mind — aside from making sure Kanye is still recovering from his meltdown properly and that her little ones, North, 3, and Saint, 1, are getting all the love and attention in the world — is focusing on moving past her dark period following her terrifying robbery in Paris back in October 2016.

Kim and Kanye have also resolved to try and mend their fractured relationship with their old friends Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, and even had a secret meeting with them on Jan. 6. A source also revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kim and Kanye gifted Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles, with a gorgeous bouquet and thoughtful card for her birthday. So it looks like all their efforts are going into getting back to their old lives, not creating a new one!

