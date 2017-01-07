REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted on their way to visit Jay Z and Beyonce on Jan. 6 in what appears to be a secret summit between the two greatest couples of all time. That’s right, Bey, Jay, and Kimye are getting back together people!

Ever since Kanye West, 39, went off on a rant at one of his concerts about how he thought his boy Jay Z, 47, had “killers” after him, and ripped Jay and his wife Beyonce, 35, apart for not coming to see him and Kim Kardashian, 36, following her robbery in Paris back in October 2016, we thought all was lost for the couple besties. But on Jan. 6, months after Kanye’s meltdown, Kim and Kanye were spotted on their way to see Bey and Jay for what we hope was a giant lovefest!

Kanye was seen leaving his office in his Range Rover to pick up Kim at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians studio before the two headed off for Holmby Hills, according to X17Online. Kim was playing it cool in a very understated look, which we can only assume was a diversion tactic, as she probably wanted to look amazing when going to see the King and Queen for the first time in months!

The social media maven, who has only recently returned to posting after a months-long hiatus, wore an oversized red and black plaid button-down with very loose tan sweatpants. But if you check out her hot choker, sexy black camisole and tan lace-up ankle boots, then you just know she had an AMAZING outfit underneath. CLICK TO SEE PICS OF KANYE AND KIM GOING TO SEE BEYONCE AND JAY Z.

So the big question now is, what did the two couples talk about??? Are Jay and Bey finally reaching out to comfort Kim and Kanye after his hospitalization, her robbery and the rumors about their marital troubles? Is their friendship salvageable? And can we please be invited to the next group hang?

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kim, Kanye, Beyonce and Jay Z will become besties again? Give us all your thoughts below!

