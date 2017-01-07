Kim & Kanye: Their Sweet Gift To Jay Z & Beyonce To Help Mend Broken Friendship

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Snapchat

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are starting off this year right by looking to find ways to put the past behind them. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the pair are focused on making things right with Beyonce and Jay Z and their first step was offering up a sweet gift.

“Kanye [West]‘s doing much better and off to an amazing start for 2017 and one of the things he and Kim [Kardashian] both want to do is mend their relationship with their friends, mainly Jay Z and Beyonce,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve already made the first attempt and sent Bey’s mom the most amazing floral arrangement with a touching card with their family on the card’s cover for her 63rd birthday. It was important for Kanye to do that for Tina [Knowles], Jay, and Bey, especially after he’d just come from visiting his mother’s grave.”

“‘Ye knows how close Bey is with her mother and how Tina was right there by Beyonce’s side, being her strength and guidance, when she was coming up in the business,” the source continued. “Donda [West] was just like that for Kanye. ‘Ye and Kim definitely want to make a lot of changes this year and one of them is certainly having a great friendship with Jay and Bey.”

Aside from sending along that thoughtful present, Kim and Kanye also reportedly ventured over to Bey and Jay’s place on Jan. 6 for their first in person meeting since Kanye’s meltdown. Hopefully the secret summit was a successful one and the group can take baby steps toward mending their fractured relationship. We’d love nothing more than to see some fun double dates and collaborations!

