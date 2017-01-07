Kanye West’s Reunion With Jay Z Was So ‘Awkward’: They May Never Be BFFs Again

New year, fresh start! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally broke the ice with Beyonce and Jay-Z after their recent public spat. The four met up to clear the air, and have put their differences behind them… for now. But don’t expect them to be best buddies again, at least not in the foreseeable future. We have the 411!

Kanye West, 39, and Kim Kardashian, 36, set tongues wagging after they were spotted heading for a showdown with former best buddies turned frenemies, Jay Z, 47, and Beyonce, 35, on Jan. 6.

The two super couples met up on Friday evening to discuss their differences and put their troubles behind them—but, even though they cleared the air, after all that’s been said and done, it’s going to take some time for Jay Z and Beyonce to fully forgive and forget.

“Jay reached out to Kanye because he wanted to put an end to the bad blood,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The situation was festering and just getting worse, and Jay wanted to try and bring about a resolution.”

“Kanye sort of apologized for running his mouth off, in typical Kanye way—but Jay wasn’t really looking for apologies, he knows Kanye better than to expect one. Plus, Jay knows what a tough time Kanye has been going through and Jay just wants to get back on good terms together and move on.”

However, despite hashing it out, and Jay offering up a white flag to his troubled friend, there’s still more than a little tension remaining—and the source says things may never be the same again between the two.

“The meeting was awkward, to say the least, and it’s doubtful they’re ever going to be best buddies, but at least the latest drama is behind them now.”

Let’s hope so, but, well, you never know what’s going to happen next when it comes to Kanye West! And, let’s face it, when your friend publicly accuses you of hiring “killers” to come after them, it’s kinda hard to let that just fly.

Let's hope so, but, well, you never know what's going to happen next when it comes to Kanye West! And, let's face it, when your friend publicly accuses you of hiring "killers" to come after them, it's kinda hard to let that just fly.

