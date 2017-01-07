Jennifer Lopez Believes Drake’s Her ‘Soulmate’: He’s ‘The One’ & Totally ‘Gets Her’

Courtesy of Instagram

This is so romantic! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Jennifer Lopez thinks that her new beau Drake is ‘the one.’ OMG. Our hearts are just melting. Get the scoop on why J.Lo thinks Drizzy is her ‘soulmate.’

“[Jennifer Lopez]’s telling everyone that Drake’s her soulmate, [that] she’s never been with anyone like him before, that he’s ‘the one,’ he completely ‘gets her,’ and that it’s different this time,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her friends are happy for her, of course, but can’t help thinking, ‘here we go AGAIN…’”

While that’s definitely how friends feel when they are looking out for their girls who have been burned in relationships before, we all know that nothing can stand in the way of true love when you’ve found “the one.” And it seems like J.Lo def thinks the “Hotline Bling” singer is her forever man.

Rumors of a relationship between Drake and the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer started after he attended her shows in Vegas a couple of times at the beginning of December 2016, and then things got hot and heavy real fast once they revealed the absolute coziest picture EVER of the them snuggling. OMG, we are already so invested in this amazing relationship.

After all, who can say they weren’t already obsessed with this couple when J.Lo was photographed cheering on her man during his New Year’s Eve performance in Miami? Now that’s what we wanna see! Two strong musicians who are able to love and support each other and possibly start making some sweet, sweet music together. That’s a match made in heaven if we’ve ever seen one!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake is really “the one” for J.Lo? Is it possible that things are really different this time around? Give us all your thoughts below!

