Halsey ‘In Total Agony’ After Endometriosis Surgeries: Her Painful Recovery Revealed

This is so heartbreaking. Halsey penned a heartfelt note from her hospital bed, detailing her tragic battle with endometriosis. She may be in pain, but that didn’t stop her from smiling through it for her fans. See her message here.

SO sad! Halsey, 22, shared shocking news on Jan 6. The singer revealed in a letter on Instagram, that she recently had to undergo multiple surgeries to treat her severe endometriosis. Although the star admitted that her illness is “exhausting” and extremely “painful,” she offered hope to others going through it as well.

“Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries. The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis,” Halsey wrote in the caption. An attached photo showed Halsey wearing hospital attire in a small bed. Although she was clearly not in good place in regards to her health, the singer gave a thumbs up while slightly smiling to show that she isn’t going to give up. Wow, she is so brave!

Halsey continued her note by addressing her fans and other people battling endometriosis. “For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful,” she continued. “OK HONESTLY I’m in total agony right now (and I’m going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today). But in my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper.”

She also offered her fans hope, saying that despite her illness, she has “found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too.”

“I’m gonna be off the map for a few days but please know even if I’m not on social media I am thinking of you,” she added, using the hashtag, #endowarrior.

For those who may not know, endometriosis is a medical disorder, in which tissue that is originally supposed to line a woman’s uterus, grows outside of the uterus. The disorder can often cause severe pain and show irregularities in women’s menstrual cycles. Halsey isn’t the only woman to speak up about her unfortunate health condition. Lena Dunham, 30, has also been an extremely vocal person about her own battle, and has often taken to social media to expose scarring from surgeries and other things related to treatment. We are so sad to hear that Halsey has to lay low for a while, but we wish her a speedy recovery. Keep fighting the good fight!

