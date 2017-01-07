Courtesy of Facebook/Image Courtesy of Wavy

Three victims have been identified in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting that left five dead and eight injured on January 6. The innocent people who were senselessly killed by a sinister gunman included a great-grandmother, a loving husband, and a volunteer firefighter. Click through to learn more about the victims.

The names of the five victims killed by suspected gunman Esteban Santiago, 26, are slowly starting to come out. Authorities have released the names of three individuals on the day after the shooting, January 7, and their losses are truly devastating. How could their lives have been taken so senselessly? The first three travelers killed by the gunman during his shooting rampage are: Terry Andres, 62, Olga Weltering, and Michael Oehme, 57. May they rest in peace.

Olga Woltering, of Marietta, Georgia, was getting ready to leave for a cruise with her husband, Ralph Woltering, when she was fatally shot. Ralph escaped the shooting rampage uninjured. Olga was a great-grandmother who was active in church and her community. She was honored on Facebook by her friend from church in a beautiful post: “One of the women killed today at the Ft. Lauderdale airport was a good friend of mine from Transfiguration who with her husband were going on a cruise tomorrow. Her name is Olga Woltering and she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be missed.”

Terry Andres‘ daughter confirmed to local Virginia Beach news that her father was among the fatally shot at the Fort Lauderdale airport. He was traveling with his wife, who was blessedly unharmed. The volunteer firefighter was on vacation to celebrate his birthday. Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe spoke out about the tragedy following the shooting: “This is just heart wrenching,” he told 10 On Your Side. “We’ve got to get to the bottom of this. We’ve got to get to the bottom of the gun violence going on in the country. But obviously, all of our thoughts and prayers are with the family right now.”

Michael Oehme and his wife, Kari, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, were both shot during the terrifying incident, according to Kari’s mother. Michael was murdered after a shot to the head; Kari is in the hospital recovering after being shot in the neck and shoulder. The couple were in Florida to set out on an annual cruise to the Caribbean.

