Esteban Santiago’s Mugshot: See The Florida Airport Shooter After Being Booked In Jail

Authorities have confirmed that Esteban Santiago was brought into custody after allegedly opening fire in a terminal of a Fort Lauderdale airport on Jan. 6. See the suspected gunman’s mugshot here.

This is so disturbing. Army veteran Esteban Santiago, 36, allegedly killed five people and injured dozens more after he opened fire in the baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. Police officials have confirmed that they have successfully found and detained the alleged terrorist after the horrifying massacre, and now his mugshot has been released to the public. In the mugshot, Esteban is seen in a full frontal shot, staring dead into the camera lens. There appears to be little life in his eyes. The mugshot was reportedly taken only hours after the initial arrest was made, the NY Daily News confirms. This is truly terrifying.

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Esteban arrived at the Florida airport after taking a red-eye flight from Anchorage, Alaska. He was reportedly flying with one checked bag, which contained a 9-mm handgun. After retrieving his bag from baggage claim, Esteban allegedly went into a nearby bathroom to load the gun before opening fire in the airport. Devastating footage taken by witnesses shows many travelers running and screaming in terror, as they tried to reach safer ground.

*Warning* Graphic Video of Fort Lauderdale Airport Aftermath -6 dead -13 injured -2 active shooters on scene pic.twitter.com/MH3gSesLto — Based Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) January 6, 2017

Esteban reportedly served in the Army Reserves and the National Guard. He was reportedly deployed to Iraq from Apr. 2010 until Feb. 2011. He then joined the Alaska National Guard before receiving general discharge in Aug. 2016 for “unsatisfactory performance,” according to NY Daily News. Authorities would not provide any further details of his discharge however. In addition to being let go from the service, Esteban has a pretty extensive history with the law. He was previously charged with domestic violence in Jan. 2016, after getting in an altercation with his girlfriend, according to court documents obtained by Heavy.com. The suspect is also registered as a sex offender, a charge he was arrested for back in 2002.

Esteban is believed to have mental and medical issues, although it is not clear whether his health played a factor in the Ft. Lauderdale incident. The motive for the shooting is still unknown. Our hearts go out to the many victims and their families who were affected by this horrific event.

