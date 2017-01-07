Jennifer Lopez & Drake Are Ready To Say ‘The L Word’: ‘She’s Head Over Heels For Him’

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Okay Jennifer Lopez and Drake fans, big news! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Drizzy and J.Lo are so into each other that they are totally ready to say those three little words! Get all the scoop on how deep the two are falling, right here.

“Drake and Jennifer [Lopez] are totally at the L word stage—they were there pretty much straight out the gate,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This is a super passionate, crazy and intense roller coaster ride—as most of Jen’s relationships are. She is head over heels for him, and he seems to super dig her too.” Whoa! Sounds like things are getting hot, hot, hot!

But more than that, it seems like this could really be true love. And we want nothing more than for Jennifer, 47, and Drake, 30, to find their soulmates after the many relationships the two have been through over the years. It seems like they may have finally met their match, as an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer thinks that Drizzy completely “gets her” and could be “the one.” Be still our hearts!

J.Lo and Drake’s romance has had us captivated ever since we got wind of it back in early December 2016, when the “Hotline Bling” singer attended a couple of J.Lo’s Vegas shows. The pair spent more and more time together, culminating in some of the most ADORABLE Instagram pics we have ever seen, with the pair snuggled up together looking like they are just screaming to say “I love you,” already. We can’t wait to see where this amazing new romance goes from here!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jennifer and Drake are in this for the long haul? Are they ready to commit to each other forever? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.