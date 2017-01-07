Chris Brown Kicked Out Of Basketball Court After Cussing & Spitting In Confrontation

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! Chris Brown is supposed to be preparing for his fight against Soulja Boy, but instead, the singer got into a different battle with a manager at a NYC gym, according to a new report! Get all the details here.

Uh-oh! Chris Brown, 27, found himself at the center of yet another controversy this week after he reportedly got into some type of altercation with a female manager at the Life Time Athletic gym in New York City on Jan. 6. Things got so heated, that the R&B singer was asked to leave the facility, according to TMZ.

Chris and a crew of friends were reportedly playing a pickup game of basketball on the gym’s court, when someone made a complaint to management. The singer and his friends were allegedly playing their music way too loud and were “hurling” insults and swear words around during the game, TMZ reports.

When the manager walked over to the group and asked them to quiet down, Chris allegedly went “ballistic” and began screaming insults directly at the woman. Insulted and unimpressed by his celebrity status, the manager reportedly asked Chris and his crew to leave the building. Thankfully, Chris obliged and left the facility, but not before spitting and kicking the door, eyewitnesses confirmed to the publication. OMG, that’s terrible!

While the “Party” singer is allegedly starting fights with managers at gyms, the singer is apparently training for his highly publicized boxing match against Soulja Boy, 26. The feud originally erupted on Jan. 3, when Soulja called out his former friend on social media. The fight then escalated after a few exchanges of hurtful words and Soulja shockingly taunted him by putting up pics of Chris’ daughter Royalty, 4, on Instagram. SO bad!

The date for the first fight of 2017 has yet to be announced, but it has attracted a lot of attention. After champion Floyd Mayweather, 39, stepped in to train with Soulja, Mike Tyson, 50, reportedly signed on to train Chris. Celebrities like 50 Cent, 41, have also weighed in on the situation and even bet money on who would win. This is actually insane! It’s hard to say whether this situation is real or just one big hoax, but we’ll see soon enough. As for Chris’ real life altercation in NYC, the manager has not made any further complaints.

