‘Bright Lights’: 6 Most Revealing Moments Of Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher’s Doc

‘Bright Lights’ is a must-see. The documentary detailing Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ life debuted on HBO on January 7, following the passing of the mother-daughter duo less than a week ago.

Bright Lights dissected the relationship between Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds; throughout it, we see so many aspects of their bond, their struggles, and everything in between.

While some moments weren’t so happy, everyone was memorable, and many were extremely revealing. Here are six that stood out.

1. The home videos

The documentary starts — and continues throughout — with footage of a very happy Carrie, Debbie, Todd Fisher, and other members of their family. Right away, Carrie jokes with her mother, saying that she liked Todd more than her — and asking her who gets what in the will.

2. Carrie’s incredible singing voice

In case you didn’t know, at 15, Carrie’s mother had her join her on stage to sing. She also had a killer voice, which was shown multiple times through the 90-minute special. Debbie had hoped she’d do more performing, but it wasn’t of interest to her. During her mother’s Vegas show though, Carrie did join her to sing “I’ll Never Say No” from Unsinkable Molly Brow with her!

3. Carrie Fisher’s bizarre home

Many of us would have been happy with a special on Carrie’s house — there were so many intricate details. Betty Davis used to live there; Carrie’s suitcase’s name is Robert; she has signed memorabilia, and a piano, in her bathroom; she has a framed photo of her friend at the dentist with his mouth open; she has a room of “ugly children portraits;” she bought a Princess Leia sex doll online; and she had a photo of a prozac pill painted on the floor in one room. Oddly enough, at her funeral, her brother was seen carrying Carrie’s ashes, placed in a prozac pill container.

4. Inside Todd Fisher’s life

Carrie’s brother bought a house to display all of his posters — which actually tell his life story, using his mother and father’s film posters. Also, his wife has a pet chicken she carries around everywhere — and they have a Knight Rider car. Todd could also sing.

4. Carrie: I’m just Princess Leia’s ‘custodian’

Carrie’s manager revealed that for a long time, she didn’t want to do conventions, but eventually when she did, she was great to fans, signing thousands of autographs and taking photos with fans; afterward, she told her team that fans look at her as Princess Leia, but really she’s just “her custodian.”

5. Debbie’s failing health

It was clear that Debbie’s health was not in a good place. At one part of the doc, we could hear Carrie and Debbie’s conversation but couldn’t see them — Debbie was very ill and didn’t want to be on camera. In 2015, Carrie broke down crying while preparing for Debbie to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAGs, setting up a place for her to lie down backstage. Debbie was visibly sick on the day of the awards.

6. How Carrie lost her virginity

Carrie’s first time was with her friend, Griffin Dunne — in the doc, he greeted her as “f–kface,” before they broke into song together. “I took the pressure off your hymen, that’s what a real friend does,” he said; they actually slept together because she didn’t want to tell her boyfriend at the time she was a virgin. Her mother also offered to “supervise” and guide her through her first time.

