Brad Pitt: How He Inspired Shiloh & Siblings To Play Guitar & Develop Musical Talents

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s passion for guitar comes courtesy of dear old dad Brad Pitt, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Brad has instilled his love of music in all his children, and takes them shopping for axes and drums! Read on for the EXCLUSIVE details!

“Brad [Pitt] used to come in all the time,” a source at Guitar Center in Los Angeles told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s a cool dude and brings his kids sometimes. He used to come on a regular basis with his daughter (Shiloh Jolie-Pitt) and son (Pax Jolie-Pitt). They usually spent time looking at acoustic travel guitars, which are perfect for young kids, and electric guitars like the Squire Electric Guitar made by Fender. These are entry level guitars. Then we have the drums upstairs. The kids and Brad would just play whatever they wanted. Brad seemed to encourage them. Nice guy, great father.”

How awesome is that? Most kids don’t get the chance to wail on Fenders when they’re that young, but they’ve got a dad who’s supporting their love of music and encouraging their dreams as best as he can. Apparently Brad, Shiloh, and Pax have been particularly interested in the awesome Travel/Kid Taylor Baby Spruce acoustic guitar, and the Martin LX 1 electric guitar, according to our source.

Shiloh’s definitely been working hard on he pick skills. Brad’s adorable daughter, 10, was spotted carrying an acoustic guitar (almost as big as she is!) off mom Angelina Jolie‘s private jet on January 5. Once her other siblings get older, maybe Brad will start encouraging them to take up music, too. They’ll be a family band!

