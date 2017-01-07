Brad Pitt Fears Angelina Jolie Is ‘Poisoning The Boys Against Him’: ‘It’s Breaking His Heart’

Mr. and Mrs. Smith to Kramer Vs. Kramer! It’s inevitable that when a relationship as intense and passionate as Brangelina’s ends, it does so in a suitably dramatic fashion. But nobody predicted quite how nasty things would get between Hollywood’s once golden couple—and no-one’s more surprised by the outcome than Brad Pitt himself. Read on for all the latest developments.

The world was stunned when Angelina Jolie, 41, filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, 53, back in September. And the rumor mill quickly went into overdrive — Team Angelina claimed Pitt’s alleged temper and substance abuse issues were to blame for the split.

Pitt was cleared of any wrongdoing, following investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Children and Family Services, but that doesn’t mean the drama is over.

Far from it in fact!

Angelina continues to seek sole custody of the couple’s six children, and Brad is currently prevented from spending time alone with them, after being granted supervised access, just once a week, in the presence of a therapist.

A situation that is breaking his heart, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad is desperate to get this whole mess with Angelina over and done with,” the source says. “It’s turned into a nightmare of epic proportions for him and he can’t believe quite how bad it has gotten.”

“As far as Brad is concerned, Angelina is doing everything in her power to keep the kids away from him, and it’s breaking his heart. Brad’s really concerned Angelina is poisoning the boys against him, and they are becoming more and more distant towards him with each passing day,” our source adds. “It’s clearly over between Brad and Angelina, there’s no going back from here, but obviously loves his kids and wants to remain a constant and active figure in their lives. He can’t understand how she could be so vindictive and why she would want to cut him out completely from their lives.”

