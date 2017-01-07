Blue Ivy Carter: Beyonce & Jay Z’s Adorable Daughter Turns 5 — Happy Birthday

Courtesy of Instagram

Beyonce & Jay Z’s little princess is celebrating another b-day! Sweet little Blue Ivy Carter turned 5 years old on Jan. 7, and in honor of her special day, we’re taking a look back at all of her cutest pics from the past year. Seriously, where has the time gone? Check out her adorable moments here!

Blue Ivy Carter is officially a five-year-old! Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z‘s, 47, little girl is sure growing up fast, and she has had QUITE an eventful past year. At only four years old, Blue attended the VMAs with her mom — and wore a stunning princess gown for the occasion, vacationed in Europe, and totally blew us away with her dance moves! Talk about a fabulous past 365 days.

With Beyonce for a mom, it was no surprise back in May when video surfaced of Blue killing it on stage at her dance recital! Dressed in a silver sequined leotard with a purple and pink tutu, the tot completely nailed her routine as she shook her hips while channeling Bey herself. Her adorable dance was to Hairspray‘s “You Can’t Stop The Beat,” and while it may not have been a Beyonce song, Blue still proved that she has some major footwork skills! We totally sense a superstar in the making.

Once again showing fans that she truly is her mother’s child, Blue and Beyonce spent the majority of their European summer vacation wearing matching outfits and looking way cuter than most people look in their entire lifetime! Seriously, can we be in their squad? One of our favorite vacay looks was an orange and pink dress that Blue wore while relaxing on a yacht in Italy — she even had a coordinating bow in her hair! There’s no question Blue had one super fashionable year.

But of all Blue’s epic moments of 2016, who could forget that time she surprised us all by showing up to MTV’s Video Music Awards on Aug. 28 — wearing an $11k gown no less! Now if THAT’S not arriving in style, then we don’t know what is. The toddler’s look matched her mom’s own statement dress, and we just love that she graced fans with her presence during one of music’s biggest nights!

We can’t wait to see what other amazing moments 2017 will bring for this little cutie. After all, with Beyonce and Jay Z for parents, the sky is the limit. Happy birthday, Blue!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe Blue Ivy is already five years old?

