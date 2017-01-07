Blac Chyna Shows Off Flat Stomach Just 2 Months After Giving Birth — Watch Video

Courtesy of Instagram

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Blac Chyna proudly displayed her flat stomach on Jan. 7, nearly two months after giving birth to her precious daughter Dream. The reality star is clearly getting her pre-baby body back, and isn’t afraid to show it off to the world!

Blac Chyna, 28, showcased her toned tummy and curvaceous backside in a sexy clip shared on Jan. 7. The reality star gained more than 72 pounds during her pregnancy with Dream Renee Kardashian, but now she’s rocking a tinier physique than ever. She gave birth via C-section on Nov. 10, and wasted no time with her weight-loss plans! Clad in leggings and a crop top, Chyna treated her Instagram followers to quite a view, while listening to Travis Scott‘s jam “The Ends.” She even showed off her skin-tight leggings, which were just as eye-catching as her midriff.

😌 A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:16am PST

Chyna and Rob Kardashian had a pretty rough year in 2016, with a very messy social media spat, but luckily they worked through their issues. The lovebirds posted a cute video on Dec. 31, wishing all their fans a Happy New Year’s! In the clip, Rob and Chyna are dancing the night away to “Auld Lang Syne” while using Snapchat’s festive filter. After countless fights that ultimately led Rob to the hospital on Dec. 28, Chyna is doing every thing she can to start over fresh in 2017. As we previously reported, “she’s going to love Rob like he’s never been loved before.”

To keep up with her busy life, Chyna is staying on top of her fitness regime with epic workouts. She’s been very open about wanting to snap back quickly, so she must be proud! She previously credited breastfeeding for her rapid weight loss and tiny tummy, explaining, “The only reason it got that flat is from breast-feeding and breast pumping and from my body already being small before my pregnancy.” Keep up the great work!

HollywoodLifers, are you blown away by Chyna’s flat tummy? Let us know!

