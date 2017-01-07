Courtesy of Instagram

Oh, it’s on! After egging on Soulja Boy and Chris Brown to physically fight, 50 Cent is trying to set up another match for two other rappers: 21 Savage and 22 Savage. Will they bite? Click through to watch 50’s persuading pitch!

Them’s fighting words, 50 Cent. The rapper, 41, is feeling the power after getting Soulja Boy, 26, and Chris Brown, 27, to upgrade their war of words on social media to a real fistfight. Why not persuade two more rappers to do the same? He has a feeling that bitter rivals 21 Savage (real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, age 24) and 22 Savage (MacArthur Johnson, age 20) would totally fight to claim their similar names.

Following a conversation with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, 39, who’s backing Soulja in the existing fight, 50 had this to say on Instagram, in a video posted to the app on January 6: “I just got off the phone with champ, so I’ma give y’all an update,” 50 said. “We got a whole card now. We only had one fight. We had Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy, now we got… we tryna put together 21 Savage, 22 Savage. They gon’ fight for the name and then we only gonna have one savage.”

It’s still shocking that the Soulja-Chris fight is happening, and now, even more so that 22 Savage seems to be taking 50 Cent’s suggestion seriously! The rapper challenged his rival to a fight on Twitter, saying, “Who wanna see 21 get knocked out by BIG 22”. Oh dear lord. But 21 Savage really doesn’t want any part of a fight, tweeting, “they wanna see you dead or kill somebody and get life If god bless you and give you a way out USE IT!!!” Can’t we all just get along?

