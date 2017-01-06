Wide-Leg, JNCO-Inspired Jeans Are Making A $755 Comeback — Would You Rock Them?

AP Photos

Ok, this is officially the craziest style comeback ever. Do you remember JNCO jeans? Well, they’re back & all the rage. This is definitely a ’90s trend we could’ve done without, but they’re back & they’re a whopping $755 — would you try the wide-leg denim trend?

While many ’90s trends made a triumphant return in the past year or two, we’re not so sure this one will last. When chokers made a comeback, we were ecstatic because they’re so fun and chic. However, JNCO jeans, for those of you who aren’t familiar with them, are shapeless extra wide-leg jeans that are baggy and unflattering — and they’re back.

Rihanna, 28, was the first to bring back the jeans, of course, because her style is so quirky and wild. She styled a pair of JNCO jeans with a t-shirt tied in a knot, showing off her toned abs, a jacket, and a baseball cap. While JNCO jeans only cost $75, high-fashion brand, Balenciaga, started the resurgence of the jeans, when they debuted their new pants — Extra-Wide-Leg Jeans — which are literally two giant denim sleeping bags.

Plus, get this, the Balenciaga pants are a whopping $755 and are described as “Balenciaga washed black cotton denim extra-wide-leg jeans.” That is not a type — the JNCO style jean has gone from $75 back in the ’90s, to a high fashion price tag of $755 — how insane is that!?

While Rihanna rocked the trend and actually looked chic, we’re not so sure many people will be able to pull these pants off and we can’t decide if we secretly love them or if we just really loathe them. What do you guys think of the recent resurgence of the JNCO style pants? Would you try the trend?

