Who’s next?! Now that Nicki Minaj is back on the market after confirming her split with Meek Mill, Jan. 5, we need to help her pick a new man! The female rapper is talented, gorgeous, and super fierce, so she needs a Hollywood hunk who’s going to treat her like the queen she is! Take our quiz and choose a celeb bachelor who should win her heart!

Nicki Minaj, 34, is a single star, and we’re sure there are Hollywood hotties everywhere lining up to date her! The rapper took to Twitter, Jan. 5, to confirm her single status, and fans were even shocked when she started liking some tweets that suggested she needed to finally put herself first! So, we’re thinking that her split with Meek Mill, 29, wasn’t so peaceful. But, who knows…

Since their breakup, Meek has been partying it up, and other potential suitors have been rolling in to steal Nicki’s heart — One of them being, Soulja Boy, 26! Random?… Maybe, but Soulja is coming in hot, and it all started when he posted two affectionate photos with Nicki to his Instagram on the same day Nicki confirmed she was single! He captioned one of the photos “I love you,” and tagged Nicki. Fans went wild because they thought that was Soulja’s public way of letting her know he was interested in romancing her. And, like we EXCLUSIVELY told you , “Soulja can’t believe Nicki’s a free agent and doesn’t understand why anyone would let her run away.” And, it looks like Soulja is ready and willing to be Nicki’s boo. “His arms are wide open and he’s making a play for Nicki to run right into them,” a source told us, adding, “He’s always loved her and wanted her from afar. She’s real dope with mad swag and everybody in rap knows she’s got the best body in the game.” OMG!

However, could Soulja have some competition? We learned that Drake, 30, has been sending Nicki secret texts since her split to see how she’s doing. Although we learned that Jennifer Lopez, 47, is still his number one girl right now, he still had to check on Nicki and see how she’s doing since she’s like family. But, you just never know with Drizzy because he is one of Hollywood’s most notorious bachelors.

And, get this — Her producer ex of 11 years, Safaree Samuels, 35, apparently wants her back! Safaree apparently “never” stopped loving her, and is ready and willing to hash up their old lines of communication… that is if she’s open to it, a rep for him told TMZ, Jan. 6! They split in 2013, but could Safaree and Nicki become one again?!

Then you have other single stars who are on the market and totally hot, like Trey Songz, 32, Michael B. Jordan, 29, Chris Brown, 27, Nick Jonas, 24, Justin Bieber, 22, and many more! Who will be next for Nicki? Take our quiz, above, and help her find love again!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki should just focus on her music and ride solo for a while? Tell us below!