Mahershala Ali: 5 Things To Know About The Breakout ‘Moonlight’ Actor

Who is Mahershala Ali? Get to know the ‘Moonlight’ actor who is a fan-favorite pick to win at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

1.) Mahershala Ali Is The ‘Short’ Version Of His Name

Although he’s been acting for years, it wasn’t until 2010 that he decided to cut down his full name: Mahershalalhashbaz Ali. He is named after Maher-shalal-hash-baz from the Bible.

2.) You Might Know Him From ‘The Hunger Games’

Yes, not long before he was campaigning for awards season with his Moonlight co-stars, Mahershala appeared in the final two The Hunger Games movies. He played Boggs!

3.) Mahershala Has Been In A Ton Of TV Shows

If Hunger Games wasn’t your style, you might know Mahershala from one of the many shows he’s appeared on. From Crossing Jordan in 2001 to Lie To Me in 2009 and, last but not least, House of Cards last year.

4.) He’s Got A Cat With A Really Cool Name

Okay, so this may not be the most important fact about Mahershala, but it’s definitely the coolest. The Moonlight actor has a beloved pet cat that he adores, and the feline is named Nas after the rapper. Obsessed? Yup, so are we!

5.) Mahershala Converted From Christianity To Muslim

Born and raised in Hayward, California, Mahershala was raised by his mom to be a Christian. She was an ordained minister, but that wasn’t enough to convince Mahershala it was what he wanted. Instead, he converted to Islam and changed his last name from “Gilmore” to “Ali.”

