Kyle Korver: 5 Things To Know About The Cavaliers Newest Shooting Guard

REX Shutterstock

Who is Kyle Korver, you ask? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest player reportedly added to the Cleveland Cavaliers as their new shooting guard.

1.) Basketball Runs In The Family

Can sports be genetic? Maybe! Kyle Korver, 35, is not the first person in his family to play basketball, and he likely won’t be the last as his career continues to flourish. All of his siblings have played Division 1 basketball, while his mom, Laine, played high school basketball back in the day. Kyle even has an uncle, Kris Korver, who is the head basketball coach at Northwestern College in Iowa.

2.) Kyle’s Family Likes ‘K’ Names As Much As The Kardashians

No, really. Kyle is just one of four boys in his family, and all three of his brothers have “K” names just like his. Kyle’s brothers are Kirk, Kaleb and Klayton! That’s pretty cool, huh?

3.) His First NBA Team Was The New Jersey Nets

Right out of college, Kyle was the 51st pick in the 2003 NBA draft by the Nets. That same night his draft rights were traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, and he signed a 2-year contract with the team. He later re-signed for another 2 years in 2005. In 2007 he was traded to the Utah Jazz where he stayed for over two years. Unfortunately he struggled during his final year (09-10) due to surgeries done on his wrists and knees.

In 2010, Korver signed with the Chicago Bulls, but in 2012 he moved again to the Atlanta Hawks. Now, as 2017 kicks off, Kyle is rumored to be traded to the Cavaliers!

4.) Kyle Is Totally Off The Market

The baller isn’t the only talented one in his immediate family. His wife, Juliet Richardson, is a singer who is best known for her hit single, “Avalon”. The pair were wed in August 2011, and a year later in 2012 they welcomed their first child, Kyra Elyse Korver.

5.) He Hosts An Annual Sock Drive

It turns out that Kyle also has a heart of gold. The baller has an annual sock drive called “Sock It Forward with Kyle Korver,” in which he encourages fans to donate new pairs of socks for the needy. He started the drive in 2012 as part of the Kyle Korver Foundation, and all socks are donated to the Atlanta Mission in Georgia. So cool.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Kyle is a great addition to the Cavs? Who is YOUR favorite player on the team? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.