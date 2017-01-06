Jalen Hurts — 5 Things To Know About The Alabama Crimson Tide Quarterback

REX/Shutterstock

What a superstar! Freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts has led the Alabama Crimson Tide to the 2017 NCAA National Championship game. Here are five things to know about the handsome and talented athlete who is one of the most talented players in all of college football.

1. Jalen Hurts was a high school standout who was coached by his dad.

The 18-year-old quarterback was a star at Channelview High School in Texas, where his father Averion was his football coach. As a senior, he threw for 2,384 yards and 26 touchdown passes, and was a dual threat on the ground. He rushed for 1,391 yards and 25 touchdowns!

2. Jalen’s brother is also an NCAA quarterback.

Football talent sure runs in the family! His older brother Averion Jr. is the starting quarterback for Texas Southern University. Like Jalen, he was also coached at the QB position in high school by his dad.

3. Jalen proved to be one of the best rookie quarterbacks in NCAA history in his freshman year at Alabama.

He became the Crimson Tide’s starter in the second game of the 2016 season, leading his team to a perfect 12-0 record. His stats were completely out of this world, with 2,454 yards and 21 touchdowns in the air and rushed for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns. Jalen’s standout season earned him the 2016 SEC Offensive Player of the Year title.

My Mom received her MASTERS DEGREE today and I couldn't be happier right now . Momma Hurts has worked so hard over the past 18 months and now all that hardwork has finally paid off. Love you Momma and Congrats 😘😘 #dontturnuptoomuch A photo posted by Jalen Hurts2️⃣ (@thefuture_____2) on May 21, 2016 at 12:05pm PDT

4. Jalen takes academics seriously.

In addition to being a standout athlete, he is still committed to his studies. He finished 39th in his class academically at Channelview High School, and was proudly there for his mom Pamela when she received her master’s degree in 2016.

5. Jalen is really strong.

In addition to football, Jalen competed in powerlifting while in high school. In his sophomore year he was a regional finalist in the powerlifting 198 pound weight class. He even squatted a massive 570 pounds at a meet during his junior year.

